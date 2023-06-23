iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

