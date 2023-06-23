iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

