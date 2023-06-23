iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

