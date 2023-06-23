iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.06. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

