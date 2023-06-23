iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

