iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJR opened at $97.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

