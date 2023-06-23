iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Position Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.06 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

