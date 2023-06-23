iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Lowered by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

