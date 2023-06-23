iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

