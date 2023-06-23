JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.5 %

FBIN opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

