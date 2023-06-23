JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MATE opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.98 million and a PE ratio of -1,120.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.38. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.25).

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.