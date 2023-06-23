KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $51.83 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 619,296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 517,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

