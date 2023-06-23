Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,092 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $111.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.