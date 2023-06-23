Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

