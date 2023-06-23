Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,930 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.