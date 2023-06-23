Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,632,000 after acquiring an additional 932,524 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

