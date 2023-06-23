Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

