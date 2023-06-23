Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RTX opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

