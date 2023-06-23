Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

