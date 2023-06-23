Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

