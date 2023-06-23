Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,790 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 92,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

