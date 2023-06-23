Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after purchasing an additional 416,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after purchasing an additional 389,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $212.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $157.18 and a one year high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.