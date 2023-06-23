Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,723,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,001,783 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

