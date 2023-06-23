Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $98.49.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

