Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.