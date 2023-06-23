Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after buying an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

