Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 74.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 286,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122,262 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 54,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Amgen stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.