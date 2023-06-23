Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 43.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 7,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

