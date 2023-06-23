Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 9,995 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

