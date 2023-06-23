Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

