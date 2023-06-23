Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $123.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

