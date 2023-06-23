Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,714 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.12 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.