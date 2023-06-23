Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

D stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

