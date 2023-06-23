Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,449 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 210,122 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

