Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

