Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

