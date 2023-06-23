Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $463.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

