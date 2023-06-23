Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $381,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.50 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

