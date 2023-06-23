Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $165.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

