Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

