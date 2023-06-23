Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $131.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

