Main International ETF Declares Dividend of $0.30 (BATS:INTL)

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Main International ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INTL opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53.

Get Main International ETF alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Main International ETF

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of Main International ETF stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of Main International ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Main International ETF

About Main International ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Main International ETF ( BATS:INTL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

(Get Rating)

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.