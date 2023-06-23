Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0328 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS MINN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

