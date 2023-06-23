Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $377.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

