Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 6,948 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $730.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $192.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.