Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

