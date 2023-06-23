Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 177.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

