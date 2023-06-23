Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 319,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,614 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 71.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

