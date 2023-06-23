Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 172 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $205.61 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.