Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $524.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

